Wolves 3 Rennes 1 - Report

Rayan Ait-Nouri fired Julen Lopetegui’s men with a fine hooked volley before Benjamin Bourigeaud brought the visitors level from the penalty spot.

Joao Gomes restored Wolves’ advantage four minutes into the second half, with Hwang Hee-chan completing the scoring.

Matheus Nunes set-up both second half goals for the home side and while the narrative around Molineux continues to centre on the signings Wolves haven’t made, this performance was a reminder of the talent they do possess in their ranks.

Rennes had already beaten West Ham and Nottingham Forest in pre-season, the latter by a 5-0 scoreline.

But they were fortunate to leave Molineux having not conceded more with poor finishing and the goalkeeping of veteran Steve Mandanda denying Wolves a more emphatic margin of victory.

In addition to Nunes, Gomes also caught the eye after coming off the bench and came close to netting a second with a shot from distance which crashed against the bar.

Lopetegui made eight changes from the team which drew 0-0 with Luton on Wednesday, with Ait-Nouri, Nunes and Max Kilman the three to remain in the XI. The latter pair were the only players to have started the club’s final three pre-season matches, including the previous Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Both might have opened the scoring before Ait-Nouri eventually did. Kilman should have done better than send a free header off the bar from a Sarabia free-kick, while Nunes could not find any power in his shot after pouncing on a loose pass from Bourigeaud.

When Ait-Nouri got a chance he was far more decisive. Pablo Sarabia floated a corner to the far post and the left-back hooked a volley past an motionless Steve Mandanda and into the far corner.

Rennes looked to hit back quickly but Jose Sa proved equal to Desire Doue’s shot even after it had taken a slight deflection.

Wolves were looking lively in attack but Lemina, back in the team after recovering from illness, blazed wide after Cunha’s cross had been deflected into his path.

After a slow start, Rennes then began to find rhythm. Arnaud Kalimuendo should have levelled when he arrived to meet Bourigeaud’s cross but sent his shot crashing against the bar.

The striker did at least play his part in the equaliser, tumbling as he tried to turn past Craig Dawson in the box. Referee Tony Harrington pointed to the spot despite Dawson’s protestations and though Sa guessed the right way, Bourigeaud’s penalty was struck right in the corner.

The visiting skipper’s finishing wasn’t quite so good soon after when he sent a golden chance to put his team in front over the bar.

At the other end, Lemina was even more wasteful, heading over from just six yards out at a corner.

Gomes was one of four players introduced at the break and within four minutes he had put Wolves back in front. Silva, another of those brought on, allowed Nunes’ cross to run and Gomes took a touch before rolling home his finish.

Nunes was starting to enjoy himself and rode several challenges in a move which ended with Rennes defender Arthur Theate producing a brilliant goal-line block to deny Cunha. Mandanda then kept out a low Nunes strike at full stretch.

Rennes made several changes on the hour mark and one of their new man, Matthis Abline, came within a whisker of levelling with a shot which whistled past Sa’s far post.

But midway through the half, Wolves were back in front. Nunes again was the creator, this time with an excellent reverse pass to pick out Hwang on the left-hand side of the box. The Korean fired his finish across goal and into the far bottom corner.

Sasa Kalajdzic was denied at point-blank range by Mandanda, with Gomes then thumping a long-range effort off the bar.

Tom King, who replaced Sa in the Wolves goal for the closing stages, then saved at full stretch from Ibrahim Salah.

Teams

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa (King 78), Semedo (Doherty 61), Kilman (Toti 61), Dawson, Ait-Nouri (Bueno HT), Neto (Hwang HT)), Hodge (Gomes HT), Lemina (Traore 73), Nunes (Jonny 73), Sarabia (Silva HT), Cunha (Kaladjzic 61) Subs not used: Podence, Pond, Bentley (gk).