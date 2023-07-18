Stoke move falls through for Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

A fee of £1.25million had been agreed with both clubs last week , in a deal that also included bonuses and a sell-on clause.

But that deal is no longer going ahead after Sarkic and Stoke failed to agree personal terms at the last minute, leaving the goalkeeper's future in doubt. It is believed Sarkic had already done his medical before the move fell through.

After Wolves signed Tom King as third choice goalkeeper, Sarkic was free to find another club and Stoke – who Sarkic spent time on loan with last season – were keen to sign him.

However, after the move has fallen through, reports have suggested Stoke will now move for Bournemouth's Mark Travers.