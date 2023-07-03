Wolves sign third choice goalkeeper Tom King

Tom King (AMA)

King made seven appearances for League Two outfit Northampton Town last season and brings a wealth of experience to Molineux having made more than 200 appearances in the football league.

The 28-year-old will be the club's third choice keeper behind Jose Sa and Dan Bentley.

King has played for a host of clubs during his career including Millwall, Newport and Salford.

He also entered the Guinness Book of Records in January 2021 for scoring the longest ever goal. From a distance of 96.01 metres, King launched the ball from his own penalty area towards the Cheltenham Town goal which looped over his opposite number – taking the record from Asmir Begovic, who netted a 91.9m effort for Stoke City against Southampton seven years previously.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Tony wanted to add an experienced number three to the goalkeeper group and Tom is a player who has played a lot of league games, has a great stature, good physicality and plenty of experience from his previous clubs.

“With this experience he will be able to help our younger goalkeepers develop, while also allowing those who need senior football the opportunity to gain it out on loan rather than keeping them around the club as back-up to Jose and Dan.