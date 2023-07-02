Nathan Collins set to leave Wolves for Brentford as Napoli target Max Kilman

Nathan Collins in action for Wolves against Manchester City last season. Pic: PA

Wolves and Brentford have been locked in advanced talks over Irishman Collins for some time and two bids of £20m and £22m were dismissed.

But last summer’s recruit from Burnley Collins, 22, will undergo a medical with the Londoners this week after the clubs agreed a fee of £23m, earning a £2.5m profit on the defender, who was not in Julen Lopetegui’s plans for the new season.

Collins started last season in Wolves’ starting XI but lost his place and would feature in just 26 Premier League games, of which 19 were starts.

Wolves defenders are in demand with Italian champions Napoli believed to be keen to take Kilman to Naples.

They are understood to have lodged a bid of 35million euros for the Molineux centre-back, an offer that was rejected by Wolves.

Wolves are in no rush to sell Kilman and would like to retain the services of the defender, who was brought to the club from non-league Maidenhead in 2018 for just £40,000.

Though it is thought an offer of 40million euros could test that resolve for a player who is under contract until 2026, with the option of a further year.