Wolves captain Ruben Neves on course to complete £47million Saudi Arabia switch

By Matt Maher

Wolves are in talks with Al-Hilal over a deal which would see Ruben Neves move to Saudi Arabia for £47million.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers acknowledges the fans after the draw during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton FC at Molineux on May 20, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).
Neves had been widely expected to Molineux this summer, with Barcelona the long-time favourites for his signature.

But with negotiations having failed to progress, Al-Hilal have have emerged a shock new suitors and Neves is now on course to become the latest player to join the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

More to follow....

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

