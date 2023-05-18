Notification Settings

E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 299 - Everton Mailbag

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.

Wolves poddy

The boys answer all your questions ahead of the big game with Everton.

The clock is counting down with a week before the very special live event at Molineux.

Plenty of news and views plus the chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves podcast
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

