Wolves considering summer move for Viktor Gyokeres

By Liam Keen

Wolves are considering a summer move for Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres, the Express & Star understands.

Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
The club are admirers of the Swedish forward and pondered a move for him in January before deciding against it, as they prioritised other positions in a busy winter transfer window.

However, Gyokeres remains on Wolves' list of potential targets this summer and the club could make a move.

The 24-year-old has scored 24 goals for club and country this season, with 21 of them coming in the Championship for Coventry, who now look set to claim a play-off place with their final league game on the horizon.

Reports have suggested Coventry could demand as much as £25 million, while Wolves are set to balance the books and have a lower net spend this summer after two expensive transfer windows.

The striker position will be an important conundrum for Wolves this summer, too, with Diego Costa's contract running out and Raul Jimenez's future at the club also hanging in the balance.

Sasa Kalajdzic, who lasted just 45 minutes with Wolves before his season-ending injury in September, will be back in the squad, while Fabio Silva will be due to report at Compton for pre-season training.

Silva, however, has publicly stated his desire to stay at PSV next season on another loan. It is understood the player is keen to continue his improvement away from Wolves next campaign.

Julen Lopetegui's plans with Kalajdzic and Silva next season will impact Wolves' desire to sign another striker in the summer, and whether they make a move for Gyokeres. It is understood Wolves are yet to make an approach for the player.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

