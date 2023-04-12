Tickets for Wolves' clash with Arsenal selling for up to £10,000

Arsenal fans

Wolves head to London for the final game of the season on May 20 - with standard tickets priced at £73.

However, some tickets are now going on sale for 137 times their original value - with some sellers asking for as much as £10,000.

The Premier League title race is set to go down to the wire with Arsenal currently holding a six point lead over Manchester City - however, City have a game in hand over their title rivals.

Aswell as inflated prices for standard match tickets - corporate tickets for the game are on the market for as much as £20,000.

It comes as Arsenal have recently clamped down on ticket touts by cancelling almost 2,000 memberships.

They have also been warning supporters about the risk of scams and buying tickets that turn out to be fake on third party sites.

The club has also blocked nearly 500,000 IP addresses because of suspected 'bot activity' during the sale of tickets for the clash against Wolves.

In a statement, the club said: "Anyone buying tickets from unofficial outlets runs a very high risk of paying heavily inflated prices, receiving counterfeit or duplicated tickets and ultimately being denied access to the match.