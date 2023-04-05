Wolves defender Toti Gomes putting the team first

Toti Gomes (Getty)

The 24-year-old last played on January 17th before playing the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Although he admits that he wants to play more, he is adamant that he cannot be selfish and must put Wolves first.

Toti said: "We have a good squad and everyone who plays has to help each other.

"If I'm not playing, I will support the guys that are playing.

"What is important in the end is the team, so I'm happy.

"Of course, everyone wants to play more, but we have a good squad and we have to support each other.

"When you have the opportunity to play, you have to show why you have that opportunity."

Wolves had to fight back from a losing position to take a point from the City Ground, and Toti felt his side were good value for it.

He added: "We know when we play against Nottingham that it's always a tough fight.

"Every single game in this league is tough. For what we did, especially in the second half, we could have got more from the game.

"It was a tough game until the end and we deserved to leave here with a point.

"It's always good to have this environment in the stadium, it's one of the things that allowed us to show more on the pitch.

"We stuck together until the end and can still do better."

Toti started the game at left-back and played the majority of it there, until moving to his natural position of centre-back in the 65th minute.

He was chosen ahead of natural left-backs Hugo Bueno and Rayan Ait-Nouri, with the latter left out of the squad altogether, and Toti said he felt that trust from Julen Lopetegui.

He said: "I played at left-back a couple years ago, so it was not my first time.

"I've been training at left-back and been doing what the coach asks me because I just want to help the team.

"The coach trusts us and prepares us during the week, so that when it's time to play, we can have a good performance.