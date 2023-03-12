Steve Bull: Wolves are capable of beating Newcastle

Wolves in training (Getty)

Their support is exactly like Wolves’. They’re true supporters, proper workers who will cheer all day for the team.

Julen Lopetegui will have to choose the right starting XI. Newcastle are up there for a reason, because they’ve played some very good football.

They’ve looked a bit ordinary in recent games, though, so I think Wolves are capable of taking them on.

It goes further than that – Wolves are more than capable of getting a result, so let’s extend that gap to the bottom three each week and get out of trouble.

My message to the team would be to forget all the hype and praise of what you did against Tottenham, and now focus on getting something from Newcastle.

I’d like to see Raul Jimenez and Matheus Cunha start together. They have a lot of talent and seem to work well with each other.

It’s definitely one for Lopetegui to consider, and I’d feel more confident about Wolves winning the game with them playing together.

There are some massive games to come and in the next three I want to see at least seven points.

Newcastle aside, the other two teams will be down there with us, especially Leeds, so we have to pick up some results against them.

Looking back on the Spurs game, it was a massive three points.

It is an old cliché, but it was a game of two halves. They could have gone into the break 2-0 up, but we stood our ground, made some good changes for the second half and played further up the field.

Lopetegui made some great tactical changes. The substitutions were well-timed and the right decisions.

Jimenez has not been getting much credit for his work rate but he is really putting a shift in.

The goals will start coming for him, it’s a matter of time. It’s horrible as he wants it here and now, but he has to be patient.