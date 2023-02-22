Wolves likely to trigger Nelson Semedo contract extension

Nelson Semedo (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The right-back signed in September 2020 for an initial £27.5million on a deal until this summer – with Wolves holding an option to extend that by a further two years.

Semedo has not signed fresh terms since arriving at Molineux, and is now in the final months of his contract with reports suggesting Portuguese side Benfica are interested in re-signing him.

Wolves were looking at signing a new right-back in January after Semedo and Jonny Castro Otto struggled in the first half of the season, but Semedo’s improved performances under Julen Lopetegui made that less of a priority.

The club chose against bringing in a new right-back and Semedo has been a mainstay in the team under the new head coach.

As a result, Wolves are now expected to trigger that two-year extension before the end of the season, keeping Semedo at Molineux until 2025.

The club have until mid-May to make their decision, and hold the cards on triggering the clause, maximising his value in the transfer marker should he be moved on.

Semedo is also on substantial wages, and with Wolves’ squad currently much bigger than in previous seasons, the club will need to weigh up their options ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that talks are yet to get under way over a new contract for Daniel Podence.