Wolves 3 Liverpool 0 – Player ratings

Jose Sa - 8
Sa made two key saves, one in each half, and was much more composed as he came for crosses. He played with authority.
Nelson Semedo - 7
The right-back was solid throughout, both defensively and offensively. He is slightly marked down as Liverpool had a lot of joy down his flank at the start of the second half.
Craig Dawson - 8
Scoring and getting a clean sheet on his debut, Dawson will be delighted. He was composed and commanding.
Max Kilman - 8
In probably his best performance of the season, Kilman impressed with the ball on the floor and by winning aerial duels.
Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7
The full-back got into good attacking positions and defended well. Similar to Semedo, he was under a lot of pressure at the start of the second half but did well overall.
Ruben Neves - 9
The skipper put on a real captain’s performance. He had more of a licence to roam but was still disciplined.
Mario Lemina - 9
A man-of-the-match, game-winning display. Lemina was magnificent, aggressive and bullied Liverpool into submission.
Matheus Nunes - 7
In a slightly different position, Nunes did well. He took up good positions and looked after the ball – but he could have had more of an impact offensively.
Pablo Sarabia - 7
Sarabia linked up well with those around him and looked comfortable playing centrally. He did fade during the game, however.
Matheus Cunha - 7
Cunha did superbly well for the second goal and was busy throughout. He also faded before being taken off.
Hwang Hee-chan - 8
Hwang was unlucky to get injured, as he was superb. Threatening on the ball and hard-working as always.
Substitutes
Adama Traore (for Hwang, 41), 8, Joao Moutinho (for Sarabia, 60), 7, Raul Jimenez (for Cunha, 60), 7, Jonny Castro Otto (for Ait-Nouri, 83), Daniel Podence (for Lemina, 83).
Subs not used: Bentley, Collins, Bueno, Hodge.