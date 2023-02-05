Wolves 3 Liverpool 0 – Player ratings

Mario Lemina. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

Sa made two key saves, one in each half, and was much more composed as he came for crosses. He played with authority.

Nelson Semedo - 7

The right-back was solid throughout, both defensively and offensively. He is slightly marked down as Liverpool had a lot of joy down his flank at the start of the second half.

Craig Dawson - 8

Scoring and getting a clean sheet on his debut, Dawson will be delighted. He was composed and commanding.

Max Kilman - 8

In probably his best performance of the season, Kilman impressed with the ball on the floor and by winning aerial duels.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

The full-back got into good attacking positions and defended well. Similar to Semedo, he was under a lot of pressure at the start of the second half but did well overall.

Ruben Neves - 9

The skipper put on a real captain’s performance. He had more of a licence to roam but was still disciplined.

Mario Lemina - 9

A man-of-the-match, game-winning display. Lemina was magnificent, aggressive and bullied Liverpool into submission.

Matheus Nunes - 7

In a slightly different position, Nunes did well. He took up good positions and looked after the ball – but he could have had more of an impact offensively.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

Sarabia linked up well with those around him and looked comfortable playing centrally. He did fade during the game, however.

Matheus Cunha - 7

Cunha did superbly well for the second goal and was busy throughout. He also faded before being taken off.

Hwang Hee-chan - 8

Hwang was unlucky to get injured, as he was superb. Threatening on the ball and hard-working as always.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Hwang, 41), 8, Joao Moutinho (for Sarabia, 60), 7, Raul Jimenez (for Cunha, 60), 7, Jonny Castro Otto (for Ait-Nouri, 83), Daniel Podence (for Lemina, 83).