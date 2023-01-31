Dave Edwards: Wolves have done great work off the pitch, now do the business on it!

Craig Dawson and Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

Looking from the outside in, they have recruited well, we have not seen a great deal of the players at this stage apart from Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina.

But they have been active in the window, and a lot of fans in the Premier League cannot say that.

Business has been done, they have got some young exciting players for the future, and they have brought in some real experience as well.

With the exception of an out-and-out number nine, it looks as if everything is covered, and there has been a general improvement in the team anyway, with Julen Lopetegui making an impact since he has come in putting them in a good spot. Craig Dawson has been a terrific Premier League defender over recent years, he has loads and loads of experience he is very good in both boxes. I think he will supplement what Wolves have got already with two young centre-backs in Max Kilman and Nathan Collins. Having someone like Dawson to come in – and for those young defenders to learn from is great – he comes across as a brilliant professional as well.

There is a lot of upsides in this signing for Wolves not just with what he can offer on the pitch but what he can add in the dressing room. He scores important goals, which is something he has done a lot in recent times for West Ham.

You only have to look at the good wishes he got from the Hammers fans to know how much they loved him there.

Meanwhile, for a 21-year-old. Joao Gomes has loads of experience already, but the future of this boy could be very special, and I think this could be very exciting for Wolves fans.

He is being compared to the likes of Fabinho and Casemiro, he does a little bit of everything, he can cover ground really well, and he is athletic, but he can sniff out danger too.

The pessimist in me will be thinking he is a ready-made replacement for Ruben Neves when the time comes for him to go – but it would be good to have them both in the team for as long as possible. I think this is the most confidence I have had that someone coming through the door could really push what Neves has done.

With no games this weekend it just gives Lopetegui more chance to help get these new players in, and they will learn the patterns of play.

That is why pre-season is so important, and it is the benefit they had during the World Cup when they could work at Compton.

Fingers crossed they have nailed down some tactical stuff this week as it is a huge period coming up.

They have seven games now leading up to the international break, the squad is what it is, and the players they have in the building at 11 pm tonight are the ones that will get Wolves out of trouble.

They have made huge strides over the last two or three months, and they look like a side that could stay in this league comfortably.

But results have to be there, and they have to win games of football.

Liverpool are struggling, and I am sure Molineux will be bouncing so I expect Wolves to put in a big performance at the weekend.