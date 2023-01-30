Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves winger Chem Campbell set for Wycombe Wanderers loan

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves winger Chem Campbell is set to sign for Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.

Chem Campbell (Getty)
Chem Campbell (Getty)

The 20-year-old, who has come through the club's academy, is now set for his first loan spell as he nears a switch to League One side Wycombe.

Campbell has played six times for the Wolves first team this season, including five Premier League appearances, but a back injury in November kept him sidelined for a number of weeks.

He was recently an unused substitute in the league, making his first match day squad under Julen Lopetegui, and is now set to leave on loan for game time.

Campbell made his professional debut for Wolves in 2019, before making his Premier League debut in April last year.

He signed a new four year contract in October, with the option of a further 12 months.

Defender Yerson Mosquera is also expected to leave on loan before the transfer window slams shut on Tuesday evening.

With the impending arrival of Joao Gomes, it was expected that Joe Hodge could also get a loan move, but the Express & Star understands that the midfielder now may not move before the transfer deadline passes.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News