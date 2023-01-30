Notification Settings

Ex-Wolves boss Nuno and former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi win Saudi Super Cup

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi and ex-Wolves manager Nuno have won the Saudi Arabia Super Cup Ittihad Club.

Ahmed Hegazi
Ahmed Hegazi

Hegazi initially joined the Saudi club on loan before a permanent move - with Nuno taking over the side after his poor spell in charge of Tottenham.

They took on Al Feiha in the final of the Saudi Super Cup on Sunday - running out 2-0 winners thanks to a double from Moroccan forward Abderrazak Hamdalla.

The victory for Nuno comes just days after he had been linked with a return to English football with Everton.

