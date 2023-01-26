Wolves above Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG in spending table

Matheus Nunes (Getty)

The CIES Football Observatory has put together a list of the 50 clubs that have spent the most money on transfer fees since the beginning of the season.

The top five clubs on the list all come from the Premier League with all top flight English clubs aside from Leicester sitting in the top 50.

Wolves are fifth on the list - having spent £178.4 million on transfer fees, including add ons.

Back in the summer Wolves spent big on the likes of Sasa Kalajdzic, Goncalo Guedes, Nathan Collins and Matheus Nunes.

So far in the January window Julen Lopetegui's men have brought in Craig Dawson, Dan Bentley, Mario Lemina, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia.

Chelsea sit top of the table with £487 million spent, Manchester United sit second, West Ham third, and newly promoted Nottingham Forest are fourth having shelled out £204.7 million.

Barcelona and PSG sit just below Wolves in the list, as do Bayern Munich and Leeds.

Just below RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund sit Aston Villa, who since the beginning of last summer have spent £88.7 million on transfers.

Diego Carlos and Philippe Coutinho were Villa's main signings in the summer - with Jhon Duran and Alex Moreno joining the club so far this month.

Elsewhere in the report, figures show that Premier League spending dwarfs that of other divisions with £2.78 billion spent including add ons.