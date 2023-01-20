Wolves agree £3.3m deal for defender Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

The 32-year-old centre-back is expected to sign for Wolves in the coming days as the move edges closer to being completed.

The club were keen to add Premier League experience to the squad this month and after securing the signing of former Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, Wolves are now set to add Dawson to their ranks and bolster their defensive options.

An offer was made ahead of Wolves' win over the Hammers last week, which prompted David Moyes to leave him out of the squad.

West Ham took their time to consider the offer, which would see Dawson move to a relegation rival, before finally accepting it this week.

Wolves were set to sign Dawson in the summer after agreeing a move, before West Ham pulled the plug on transfer deadline day after they missed out on Jan Bednarek, who was due to be his replacement.

But Wolves' perseverance has paid off and they are now set to sign the defender.