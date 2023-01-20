Julen Lopetegui: Goncalo Guedes was unhappy at Wolves

Goncalo Guedes. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The 26-year-old only joined the club in the summer for £27.5million and has now departed five months later, after struggling to adapt in England.

He has joined his former club Benfica, in his home country of Portugal, on a loan until the end of the season. There is no option to buy but Benfica will pay his full wages until the summer.

Guedes was left out of the squad for the last two games and now Lopetegui has revealed the player was the catalyst for the move.

“He wanted to go out,” Lopetegui said.

“Of course we wish him the best. He’s a good guy and a very good player, I think he’s going to be happier there and we wish him all the best. I prefer to talk about the players that are here. Goncalo wanted to leave and you cannot have players that are not happy here.

“We wish him all the best, because he’s a good player and a very good guy.

“He is our player, but now he is on loan at Benfica. What happens in the future, I don’t know, I don’t have the crystal ball.

“He is a good player and a good guy but he doesn’t want to be here.”

Wolves are closing in on signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson after having a £3.3million fee accepted.

The 32-year-old is unlikely to be signed in time for the trip to face Manchester City on Sunday, but he is expected to have his medical and sign for Wolves in the coming days.

Wolves did chase his signature in the summer before the Hammers pulled the plug on the deal, but Wolves are now set to land their man.

Meanwhile, young winger Theo Corbeanu has joined Arminia Bielefeld on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old returned from a season-long loan at Blackpool this month after picking up an injury, but has now joined the German second tier.

Corbeanu, a Canada international, scored three goals in 17 appearances at Blackpool and has previously spent time on-loan at Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, Matt Jackson, said: “This will be another excellent experience as part of Theo’s development. He’s really keen as a young player to take in as much football experience as he can.

“He’s now had multiple clubs in two different divisions for us over here and wants to try football on the continent. We really like the fact that he wants to experience as much as possible, learn at every available opportunity and move forward in his professional football career.

“It will certainly be different culturally in Germany, although he’ll get great support. The infrastructure in Bundesliga 2 is excellent, Arminia are a big club and get big crowds. They’re not in the greatest of league positions and I like the fact that Theo’s willing to embrace that challenge and pressure.

“Blackpool was very good because it gave him that exposure to the Championship for the first time and he knows he can affect that with his offensive play. He now also understands the responsibilities of the defensive side of his game as well.