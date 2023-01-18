Notification Settings

FA Cup: Wolves 0 Liverpool 1 - Player ratings

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Following the FA Cup exit to Liverpool, Liam Keen rates the players on their performance.

Rayan Ait-Nouri. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
Jose Sa - 5

Sa was at fault for the goal and looked very uncomfortable and erratic for most of the first half.

Dexter Lembikisa - 5

The talented youngster struggled to make an impact before he was taken off at half-time.

Nathan Collins - 6

After getting through the difficult spell in the first half, when Wolves' defence was out of sorts, Collins recovered and was fairly composed.

Toti Gomes - 6

Toti's performance was very similar to his centre-back partner Collins. He did well in the air.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

Jonny was too lightweight and too slow at times, allowing Liverpool to get into dangerous attacking positions.

Ruben Neves - 7

Once Neves got hold of the ball he dictated play and produced some superb through balls and cross field passes.

Joe Hodge - 5

Hodge was also taken off at half-time and he did not quite take his chance, but the impressive midfielder will come again.

Adama Traore - 5

Adama got into so many brilliant positions and was more direct than we've seen previously, but his end product was missing once again. Too many poor crosses and shots.

Joao Moutinho - 6

A steady display from Moutinho who did not pull up any trees, but ticked over. He could have done more by getting closer to the forwards.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

Ait-Nouri was one of Wolves' brighter attacking sparks and looks comfortable as a winger.

Raul Jimenez - 6

The striker held the ball up well and worked hard, but still needs to get into the right positions in the box. He's steadily improving.

Substitutes

Nelson Semedo (for Lembikisa, 45), 7, Matheus Nunes (for Hodge, 45), 7, Daniel Podence (for Jonny, 64), 5, Matheus Cunha (for Moutinho, 64), 6, Diego Costa (for Jimenez, 84).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Kilman, Bueno, Hwang.

