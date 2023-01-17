Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves facing competition for Joao Gomes signature

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves are facing competition from French club Lyon in a bid to secure the services of Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

Molineux (Getty)
Molineux (Getty)

A deal had been agreed to bring the 21-year-old to Molineux, with Wolves waiting for paperwork to be signed off, but a late offer from Lyon has delayed the move.

It is believed the French club have made a more lucrative offer, which has led Flamengo to stall.

Wolves still hope to get the deal done, with the player keen on moving to the Premier League.

Gomes has impressed in his homeland and has a list of honours, which includes the Copa Libertadores.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked with him in the past, but Wolves hope to get the deal done in the coming days.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News