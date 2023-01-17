Notification Settings

Wolves complete £4.5m Pablo Sarabia signing

By Liam Keen

Wolves have signed Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Pablo Sarabia for a fee of around £4.5million.

Pablo Sarabia (right). Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

The Spanish attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, has become the third signing of the January transfer window and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.

Sarabia, 30, scored 21 goals and notched 10 assists while on-loan at Portuguese side Sporting last season.

He flew in for his medical today (Tuesday) and now the deal has been completed.

He joins Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina as January signings and will bolster a team aiming to survive relegation from the Premier League this season.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

