Wolves complete £4.5m Pablo Sarabia signing

The Spanish attacking midfielder, who can also play out wide, has become the third signing of the January transfer window and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal.
Sarabia, 30, scored 21 goals and notched 10 assists while on-loan at Portuguese side Sporting last season.
He flew in for his medical today (Tuesday) and now the deal has been completed.
He joins Matheus Cunha and Mario Lemina as January signings and will bolster a team aiming to survive relegation from the Premier League this season.