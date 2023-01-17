Julen Lopetegui: Wolves deserved more in FA Cup exit

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

In an FA Cup replay that only happened due to VAR's error stopping Wolves from winning at Anfield, Harvey Elliott's goal was the difference at Molineux.

Lopetegui was disappointed with the first half showing, but felt his side should have progressed when taking both games into account.

He said: "We are sad and frustrated not to continue in the cup.

"Looking at the two matches, we deserved more maybe, but this is football and football is about the score.

"In the same way, we scored more goals than the opponent in the first match and we had to play this match.

"After, in this match, it was a pity because we suffered a very strange goal in the first half.

"We started playing well in the first minutes and after the goal maybe we suffered a lot emotionally and in my opinion we were out of the match, until half-time.

"I wasn't happy at half-time. We changed some things and in the second half I can't say anything about my players. They left it all on the pitch with a big effort with character.

"Unfortunately for us we didn't score. It's a pity for our fans, first of all, because we fight for them and we wanted to continue in the cup.

"Now, we have to put the focus 100 per cent on the Premier League. Of course it's the main aim for us, but I hate to lose and today we lost, so I am sad."

Goncalo Guedes was not involved in the squad for the second game in a row and when asked if he will now leave Wolves, Lopetegui added: "No, no more (to add). He's our player and we'll see what is going to happen, but he is our player."

When asked if the arrival of Pablo Sarabia will mark Guedes' exit, Lopetegui said: "Maybe, I don't know, they are going to fight! We need competition in our daily work, it's good for the team.