Dave Edwards: Vital victory keeps up the momentum at Wolves

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui with Raul Jimenez (Getty)

And they got it, a huge result, and it keeps that momentum moving forward.

I was up on the gantry and I was trying to be neutral, but it was hard, there were definitely a few fist pumps when Wolves scored, and I was on edge as they tried to hold on in the last five or 10 minutes.

The performance was OK, it did not really hit the heights of recent times, but in the first half in particular, they dominated, and they limited West Ham to very very little.

Although Wolves did not show what they are fully capable of in an attacking sense, the game plan worked, and they really nullified what the Hammers could do.

The one slight criticism I might have of Wolves is when they got in, and around the box, they got quite narrow to try and thread little balls through. They needed a bit more width on the outside and maybe some more runners behind the visitors, but it was comfortable in the end – there were some big performances and some big defending.

It keeps the confidence going and in particular, the quality in the squad with the players who are coming on making a difference.

For me, even though they have some tough games coming up I think they will kick on from here.

I believe in a month, we will hopefully not be talking about relegation at all, and keep building and pulling ourselves away.

Once we have a buffer from that bottom three, Wolves will be absolutely fine.

I did one of these mid-season games, and I was talking a lot about Daniel Podence, at times he can frustrate because he is always trying to make a difficult pass.

He will try to score, and make things happen, and he does not play safe – it is always good to have a player like that in your side, and he has proven to be the difference in these games.

He is in a rich vein of form, he comes in off that left-hand side, and it allows Hugo Bueno to come up.

The goal in particular was something Wolves need to do more of, they countered at pace, great composure was shown on the edge of the box by Joao Moutinho, and they attacked well.

When they do that they do not allow the opposition time to recover.

It was a well-worked goal, and I am delighted for Podence, he is becoming an important cog in this Wolves attack. They were crying out for a number nine on Saturday to try and disrupt that West Ham defence, everything was in front of them, and they had no runners going beyond West Ham’s back four.

That is where they are really lacking, is it an area they are looking to strengthen, but I think it might be something they wait until the summer to address.

The one promising thing is the recent performance of Raul Jimenez, leading up to this January transfer window it looked like his head was elsewhere, and he was going to be moved on.

But recently he has started to look like he was a couple of years ago. I have spoken about Wolves having players available off the bench and a stronger squad, he has come on and made a real difference.