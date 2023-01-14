Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui coy on Goncalo Guedes' future

The summer signing has found it hard to adapt to English football, and has scored two goals so far this season.
After an improved performance and a goal against Liverpool, the winger put in a poor display against Nottingham Forest and was taken off at half-time.
When asked if Guedes has a future at Wolves, Lopetegui said: “We’ll see. The change that I made at half-time in the last match, I had the same with Diego (Costa) against Manchester United. Sometimes that can happen. Sometimes I will change a player after 20 minutes. It depends on the match.
“When you make very quick changes it is because you are not right with the line-up, or you are looking for a different thing. It’s not always the fault of the player."
Guedes arrived for a considerable £27.5million, but Lopetegui is not focusing on the price tag.
He added: “One thing is the price and the other is the player, this is normal.
"It’s better not to think if a player cost a lot or not, because it doesn’t help to resolve the situation and improve the player.
"When he has the chance to play he has to show the best of him. He is going to try with the rest of the players and then it’s my choice if I prefer another player."