Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui coy on Goncalo Guedes' future

Goncalo Guedes. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

The summer signing has found it hard to adapt to English football, and has scored two goals so far this season.

After an improved performance and a goal against Liverpool, the winger put in a poor display against Nottingham Forest and was taken off at half-time.

When asked if Guedes has a future at Wolves, Lopetegui said: “We’ll see. The change that I made at half-time in the last match, I had the same with Diego (Costa) against Manchester United. Sometimes that can happen. Sometimes I will change a player after 20 minutes. It depends on the match.

“When you make very quick changes it is because you are not right with the line-up, or you are looking for a different thing. It’s not always the fault of the player."

Guedes arrived for a considerable £27.5million, but Lopetegui is not focusing on the price tag.

He added: “One thing is the price and the other is the player, this is normal.

"It’s better not to think if a player cost a lot or not, because it doesn’t help to resolve the situation and improve the player.