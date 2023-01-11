West Ham blocking Wolves move for Michail Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio battles with Aston Villa's Matt Targett and Leon Bailey. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wolves are after proven Premier League experience in the January transfer window and have a long-standing admiration for Antonio.

They are eager to make another forward signing this month and would be interested in a move for the Jamaican international, but the Hammers are currently reluctant to let him go.

If their stance changes, Wolves could make a move before the window ends.

The 32-year-old started West Ham's FA Cup win over Brentford at the weekend but has found himself behind Gianluca Scamacca in the pecking order for Premier League games in recent weeks.

Antonio's contract also runs out in 18 months, however there is an option to extend it by another year.

Meanwhile, Wolves continue to have a firm interest in Antonio's West Ham team-mate Craig Dawson.

The defender, also 32, was set to arrive at Molineux in the summer before the Hammers pulled the plug, and now Wolves have renewed their interest in signing him this month.

Centre-back is another key area for Wolves in the current transfer window, and they are preparing to make a bid for his services.

However, as West Ham are relegation rivals, any move for Dawson or Antonio may be difficult to negotiate.