Nathan Collins taking full Wolves responsibility

Julen Lopetegui and Nathan Collins (Getty)

The team has steadily improved under new boss Julen Lopetegui, resulting in a thrilling 2-2 draw in the FA Cup against Liverpool at the weekend.

Collins is among a number of players that have improved their own displays, however the odd mistake has still crept in, after he gave away Liverpool's equaliser on Saturday.

Now, the 21-year-old is determined to take a stand and not let his age be an excuse for mistakes.

He said: "I'm a young player, people say that, but I still have to bear responsibility when I'm not at it. As a team we have to do that.

"We're all together, and everyone is looking better.

"They (the fans) just have to back us.

"They can't control anything other than to support us and it's up to us on the pitch. Once they support us, it gives us motivation."

When asked what Lopetegui has changed to improve Wolves, Collins added: "His urgency, belief in us and his tactics are really good.

"With the staff, everyone is in a good place and confident in their ability.

"He's put that confidence into us. We still have a long way to go, but I think everyone has noticed we are getting better as a team."

Wolves have so far added Matheus Cunha to the squad this list, as they target a busy January with a handful of additions across the pitch.

Lopetegui has been particularly tight-lipped when discussing the transfer market, and has refused to be drawn on what positions he is targeting or how many players could arrive.

He said: "The squad is unbalanced and we have to balance it. In some positions we don't have competition."

When asked if he would like two players for every position, he added: "Yes, that would be a good thing for us, for sure."

One player who is yet to feature under Lopetegui, is Connor Ronan.

The midfielder has made two appearances this season, both under interim boss Steve Davis in November, and has occasionally made the bench in recent weeks.

With the hectic schedule, as Wolves fight in three competitions, Lopetegui is adamant he will get an opportunity.

He said: "Connor is our player and is working to try and show that he's able to be here.