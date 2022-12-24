Steve Bull: Early Matheus Cunha business positive for Wolves

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson (back to camera) and Atletico Madrid's Santos Matheus Cunha after the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday April 5, 2022..

We’re normally the last team to bring anyone in, so this news will be good for the club and the fans.

Wolves are looking to attract the players that Julen Lopetegui wants and it’s a good sign that they’re beating other clubs to a key signing early on.

The owners are putting their money where their mouth is and we need that quality, rather than quantity.

We need that bit of class to force their way into the side and get Wolves out of this position.

After the Gillingham match, I hope the supporters don’t think we’ll go all guns blazing from day one, because it takes time when you get a new manager in. It was a very frustrating game. They came with a plan to try and shut us out and get to penalties, but we kept going and the persistence paid off with two good goals.

It was frustrating watching the game, but I could see good signs with the number of chances we created. The players looked quite sharp, so whatever they’ve done in the break has worked, and even those come off the bench look as sharp as those that started – that creates good competition.

Raul Jimenez produced a superb penalty and that will give him a big confidence boost and I hope he starts finding goals regularly.

I’m hoping that they get into their stride quickly in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

The Everton game is massive. We’ve had our time off, they’ve come back sharp, so let’s roll our sleeves up on Boxing Day.

It will be a totally different game to Gillingham, who put all their men behind the ball. Everton are more free-flowing and it will be two good teams having a scrap. We need to go down there with three points in our mind, you have to go there to win. The first 20 minutes will be a bit cagey but it will open up and I hope we come out of our shells and attack.