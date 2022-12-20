Wolves close in on Matheus Cunha loan from Atletico Madrid

Celtic's Kieran Tierney (left) and RB Leipzig' Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow..

Th 23-year-old Brazilian is set to check into Molineux ahead of the opening of next month's transfer window on an initial temporary deal until the end of the season.

But Wolves are in talks over a clause to secure the attacker's permanent signature next summer, by way of an option or obligation to buy for a fee rising to £40million.

A permanent clause is still being negotiated but it is understood the current feeling is any opportunity to buy will be an obligation.