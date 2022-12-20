Wolves close in on Matheus Cunha loan from Atletico Madrid

Th 23-year-old Brazilian is set to check into Molineux ahead of the opening of next month's transfer window on an initial temporary deal until the end of the season.
But Wolves are in talks over a clause to secure the attacker's permanent signature next summer, by way of an option or obligation to buy for a fee rising to £40million.
A permanent clause is still being negotiated but it is understood the current feeling is any opportunity to buy will be an obligation.
Talks are ongoing to finalise the deal with competition vying for the former RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin forward, who has eight caps for Brazil.