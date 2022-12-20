Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves close in on Matheus Cunha loan from Atletico Madrid

By Lewis CoxWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney (left) and RB Leipzig' Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow..
Celtic's Kieran Tierney (left) and RB Leipzig' Matheus Cunha battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League, Group B match at Celtic Park, Glasgow..

Th 23-year-old Brazilian is set to check into Molineux ahead of the opening of next month's transfer window on an initial temporary deal until the end of the season.

But Wolves are in talks over a clause to secure the attacker's permanent signature next summer, by way of an option or obligation to buy for a fee rising to £40million.

A permanent clause is still being negotiated but it is understood the current feeling is any opportunity to buy will be an obligation.

Talks are ongoing to finalise the deal with competition vying for the former RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin forward, who has eight caps for Brazil.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News