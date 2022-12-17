Johnny Phillips Wolves fans set to turn out for start of Julen Lopetegui era

Julen Lopetegui (Photo by Isaac Parkin - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Julen Lopetegui’s first game in charge has whetted the appetite among the Wolves support and it marks the first step on the road to recovery for a team who lost its way during the opening months of the season.

Lopetegui and his staff have already made a substantial impact in the short time they have been here, both in terms of their influence at the club and those players they are looking to bring in from elsewhere. Before the new head coach arrived, an advance party from his backroom team were in place at Compton Park conducting meetings with each department.

These were intensive sessions led by technical advisor Fran Garagarza designed to garner as much information as possible.

The tone was cordial, of course, but incumbent staff were left in no doubt that Lopetegui intends to know everything possible about each department, while focussing on the first team.

There is already a sense that this third overseas staff offers something different to what went before.

Nuno Espirito Santo built a tight knit group at first-team level, but it came at the expense of communication with other departments.

Last-minute demands pulling junior players out of the under-23s or 18s to join first-team training often disrupted plans lower down.

Bruno Lage was a departure from the sometimes aloof Nuno when it came to dealing with club staff and he went out of his way to build relationships.

What ultimately let Lage down was communication with his first team, with some becoming disillusioned by his methods and messaging.

Lopetegui has brought a large staff with him and there were protracted negotiations over this.

Wolves have delivered a substantial remuneration package for this head coach and his backroom team and they need to deliver, more than for any other.

For their part, steps are being taken to improve their English and they intend to thoroughly engage with ‘the project’.

Where Lopetegui also differs from his predecessors is in his influence over transfers.

Already he is being insistent when it comes to the players he wants, having identified several targets and presented them to sporting director Matt Hobbs.

A forward and a central defender are the priority, but Wolves are also looking at a right-back and a central midfielder.

Half a dozen names are under serious consideration and there will need to be outgoings to tally up with what is required.

It would not be realistic to expect all the targets to come off, but Lopetegui will be disappointed if he cannot make two or three key additions.

Negotiations for the Atletico Madrid duo of Matheus Cunha and Felipe are ongoing. At 23 years old, Cunha has probably had a couple of moves too many for his own~ good.

That is perhaps unsurprising given he is represented by Kia Joorabchian, and the agent has been hawking him around to several Premier League clubs.

Wolves have an edge because Atletico have a strong working relationship with Jorge Mendes, more significant than any other La Liga club, and have already built up trust with Wolves after the successful transfers of Diogo Jota in summer 2017 and Jonny a year later.

Cunha is a gamble, though. The Brazilian is a precocious talent but he clashed with Fredi Bobic, Hertha Berlin’s sporting director, during his time in Germany.

He was also hauled off during an infamous defeat to Freiburg by Hertha head coach Bruno Labbadia who accused Cunha of letting the team down with a selfish performance.

“I’m totally offended”, said Labbadia, leaving the player in no doubt where he stood.

Felipe is an experienced centre-half but at 33 he is not the future.

The same applies to Real Madrid’s Nacho Hernandez, who will be the same age in January, but Lopetegui is pushing for a dominant and vocal presence at the back to help take the pressure off Nathan Collins and Max Kilman.

Lopetegui has established contacts in Europe, allied with the obvious benefits Gestifute bring to the table, and he is working with Hobbs and his recruitment team to find the best outcomes available.

There is optimism that something significant can be achieved in a tough market.

The club are also looking at outgoings and Nelson Semedo is one possible departure if the terms are right.

It would be a shame if he left; for all that there are obvious defensive shortcomings with the 29-year-old there is a proper footballer here and he can still be an asset with the right fit.

Lopetegui has also made it clear that most of the answers lie within the current squad.

Certainly there is no concern about the midfield areas if Ruben Neves can be persuaded to stay on until the end of the season.

Further forward is where the main issue lies. Wolves need goals.

Raul Jimenez has returned to the fold, but if his performances at the World Cup are an indication of what is to come then he is miles off.

Restricted to cameos off the bench, there was no influence when he got on the pitch and it would be foolish – and unfair on a player still struggling with injuries – to depend on his contribution going forward.

Diego Costa has made a positive impression since moving to Molineux.

There has not been an end product in terms of goals but he gives the team some shape in attack in a way Jimenez once did.

His sharpness has improved during training in these past few weeks and the management are hopeful that he will contribute to the team in the coming months, but Costa will need support and that surely has to come from a new signing.

The Lopetegui era is under way, then, and supporters are right to feel optimistic.

He brings a gravitas to the role that should also ensure there is more synergy within the hierarchy at the club.

Managing upwards is an important part of the head coach’s role at Wolves, where the two-tiered recruitment structure and overseas ownership present unique circumstances.

The Spaniard has worked with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Sevilla sporting director Monchi in recent years.

He knows a thing or two about boardroom politics and that can only be a good thing for the future success of Wolves.

The two best players in the world come head to head in tomorrow’s World Cup final.

The performances of Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have gone a long way to ensuring France and Argentina meet for the first time in a final, as both countries go in search a third triumph.

Are they the two best teams in the world?

There is a strong case to say they are in the top four.

I’d add Brazil and Portugal to that mix.

The way both sides overcame the semi-final challenges with ease suggests they are hitting top form and hopefully tomorrow’s showpiece will be a classic.

I’m looking forward to getting a first look at Carlos Corberan’s rejuvenated Albion side this afternoon.

The upturn in form has been really impressive in the short space of time Corberan has been in the post.

Monday’s win at Sunderland showed the value of game-changers off the bench, with Daryl Dike and Tom Rogic coming off the bench to secure Albion a fourth win in succession.