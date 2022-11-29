Chem Campbell praised for showing versatility at Wolves

Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on October 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old attacker has been at the club for six years having previously turned out for Albion and Blues as a schoolboy. He recently penned a four-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

Campbell made his senior debut towards the end of 2019 when former boss Nuno Espirito Santo made him the second-youngest player in Wolves’ history in the Carabao Cup against Villa.

He has made six senior appearances this term, five in the Premier League and one in the Carabao Cup, and Wolves academy manager for football Jon Hunter-Barrett – who first spotted Campbell when the junior was just six – has talked up the progress in numerous roles made by the teen.

“With the individual quality he poses, Chem has actually played a number of positions for us,” said Hunter-Barrett.

“He’s played as a centre midfielder, central of a back three, a winger, false nine and attacking midfielder.

“It sometimes makes players more employable being able to play multiple positions and having that appreciation of what a centre back or midfielder is thinking or feeling in the game. With Chem’s position playing as dominantly as a seven or 11, it helps him understand the types of runs and movements he needs to make for players that will be playing in deeper positions.

“The time where we found that he needed to home in on a position was as a really young person getting into the 18s and 21s. We wanted to give him an opportunity where everyone else was physically ahead and in terms of experience and age.”

Campbell’s sole start for Wolves’ senior side remains that Villa Park tie in 2019. The youngster recently called the club his ‘home’.

“It’s not been linear for him, he’s had his setbacks but we’re delighted to see his progression and where he’s at now,” Hunter-Barrett added. “We’ve seen how much he’s developed as a person and how much that helps his football, it’s just understanding and appreciating where he’s actually at – he’s come on leaps and bounds and he’s now a man.