Doctor Rob Chakraverty leaves Wolves

Doctor Rob Chakraverty in action during his two-year stint at Wolves. His departure has been confirmed today (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The former England national team doctor joined Wolves in a lead role during the early part of the pandemic and is noted to have helped the club through football's return under former head doctor Matt Perry.

His move to Wolves in 2020, where he initially worked towards Project Restart, was viewed as a coup and came after after a controversial exit from a role at the Football Association, where findings had been uncovered in a BBC Panorama investigation looking into disgraced former athletics coach Alberto Salazar.

Chakraverty faced scrutiny for not recording the amount of legal supplement, L-Carnitine, administered to Farah in the 2014 London Marathon. It was reported by the BBC Chakraverty carried out injections despite expressing reservations about possible 'side effects'.

Having admitted to not recording the quantity, Chakraverty insisted it was "well below" the legal limit of 50ml during a six-hour period.

Chakraverty was Shrewsbury Town club doctor when he stepped down from England duty in March 2020 and joined Wolves later that year.

He held the roles of first-team doctor and head of performance and medicine at Molineux and Compton following the departure of long-term medical chief Perry.

Chakraverty had risen to chief medical officer at UK Athletics between 2009 and 2016. He worked with the England men's team from 2016 for four years.

Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “I’d like to thank Dr Rob for his efforts at the club. Rob joined Wolves at a difficult time during the pandemic, but his experience and knowledge helped us massively through a tough period.

“He’s also developed the medical team during his time here and worked hard to try and move things forward. On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I’d like to wish Rob the very best of luck for the future.”

Chakraverty added: “During my time at Wolves I have had the pleasure of working with so many good people whose work ethic, desire to improve and professionalism have been a credit to the club.