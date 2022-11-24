Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Wolves target Michael Beale heavy favourite to land Rangers job

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Former Wolves target Michael Beale has been heavily linked with the vacant Rangers job - with QPR expecting their manager to join the Scottish giants according to reports.

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022..
Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale applauds the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Tuesday October 4, 2022..

Beale was approached by Wolves last month to take over at Molineux following the sacking of Bruno Lage.

But after QPR accepted a request from Wolves to hold talks with Beale - he turned down the move citing 'integrity and loyality' as the reasons for deciding to stay at Loftus Road.

However, just over a month late Beale could be set to depart London for Glasgow - where he served as assistant manager to Steven Gerrard between 2018 and 2021, after the departure of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Beale, 42, who followed Gerrard to Aston Villa before taking the QPR job, has become the runaway leader with the bookies to land the Ibrox job - and according to reports QPR are expecting Beale to depart.

Interest in Beale has been high from a number of clubs after taking QPR to the top of the Championship earlier in the season.

However, since the Wolves approach is side have lost four of their last six games.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News