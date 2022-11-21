Hugo Bueno backed to become major part of Wolves side

Hugo Bueno in Wolves action (Getty)

Steve Davis has backed Hugo Bueno to become a major part of the Wolves first team line up under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Spanish defender Bueno made his debut last month when Davis was interim boss and played in all four games under him.

The 20-year-old academy prospect was given his chance by the coach, who thinks he has every chance of flourishing under the new boss.

Davis said: "He did exceptionally well in the games he has been involved in.

"Like any young player he needed an opportunity and if someone is there to give them that, and let them prove whether they're good enough or not, you need that stage to do it.

"Sometimes young players go by the wayside because they don't get that chance.

"You never know, he might play, not be very good and you have to bring him off and put your arm around him.

"But until you know if they can cope with that level of football, you have to give them that chance.

"With Bueno , we knew he'd be fine in terms of his temperament. We had every faith that he would perform at Palace in his first start, and he proved that with an assist and a good performance generally.

"He will have some dips but he could be one hell of a player. He has all the credentials to be a top player. "

Davis also offered some advice to Lopetegui on getting Wolves out of trouble and getting the fans on side after they went into the break for the World Cup bottom of the Premier League with just eight goals scored from their 15 games.

Boyhood fan Davis used to stand on the terraces at Molineux and has worked in a variety of coaching roles since joining them in 2018 to take charge of the Under 18s.

He said: "When the programme resumes, the task is very simply to win some games.

"If you want to get fans on your side, win games and you'll do it.

"Performance is probably at the back of his mind and obviously he'll think as a coach - if you play well for long enough, you'll get results but sometimes that doesn't happen.

"It's about setting up to win games, finding a way to win games. If you can do that you get the fans on your side and then you get the trust.