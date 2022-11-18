Wolves set to sack technical director Scott Sellars

Wolverhampton Wanderers Technical Director, Scott Sellars looks on during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on March 15, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 56-year-old has been been at Wolves for more than eight years, having initially joined the coaching staff before being promoted to head of academy in the Fosun era and then technical director in January 2021.

However, things turned sour for the former Bolton and Newcastle midfielder a month ago when he became the subject of fans' anger as Wolves were beaten 4-0 at home by Leicester City.

Claims that he was influencing tactics, team selection and substitutions were rejected by caretaker boss Steve Davis.

But Sellars was forced to endure chants of 'We want Sellars out' and 'Scott Sellars, get out of our club' from the home faithful as Wolves were thrashed by the then bottom-placed Foxes.

Now it appears fans have got their wish following the appointment of new head coach Julen Lopetegui, who last week succeeded the axed Bruno Lage.

Many fans had long questioned Sellars' role in terms of player recruitment due to Fosun's close links with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who wielded major influence on the club's transfer dealings.

Others had claimed Sellars had become a lightning rod which had deflected criticism away from Fosun and executive chairman Jeff Shi.