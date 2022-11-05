Wolves appoint Julen Lopetegui as new head coach

Julen Lopetegui (PA)

After missing out on his signing last month due to his father's illness, the 56-year-old reignited talks late last week and the club have now announced his arrival, making him the first Spaniard to manage the club.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss will take charge after the fixture with Arsenal on November 12, meaning he will not lead the team in any games before the World Cup break.

Interim boss Steve Davis remains in charge for the remaining three games, starting today against Brighton, while Lopetegui will officially start his role on Monday, November 14.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”