E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 269 - Fight the good fight

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster man.

They review the 1-1 draw with Brentford and pick out the best and worst performers.

Who are Wolves in a battle with?

All the Halloween shenanigans are discussed and there's a preview ahead of Brighton.

