E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 269 - Fight the good fight

They review the 1-1 draw with Brentford and pick out the best and worst performers.
Who are Wolves in a battle with?
All the Halloween shenanigans are discussed and there's a preview ahead of Brighton.
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster man.
