Dave Edwards: You can see and hear how much Wolves are hurting

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates

It was a massive point on the road after the demolition against Leicester.

The players bounced back and if you listen to the post-match interviews you hear how much those results are hurting them.

They need to be better and they need that defensive solidity.

It was worrying and, with no manager in charge, it was all looking very gloomy for Wolves fans.

The first half would not have done too much to brighten the spirits as there was no quality from either team.

Brentford took the lead from nowhere, it was a great finish by Ben Mee, and that was a time when the Wolves players had to stand up and show character. There is no way they could have crumbled because that would have been a bad sign of what is to come in future weeks.

It was always going to be Ruben Neves who scored. He is the one with that extra bit of quality, and he is the one who it really matters – it hurts him when the team is not doing well.

Scoring that goal and celebrating as they did in front of the Wolves fans, it galvanised everyone, and they showed some real character.

You could see the confidence coming back, they played better football, and they were braver creating good chances as well.

Brentford did come on strong at the end, but a massive plus for Wolves was not throwing the towel in after they went 1-0 down.

They rallied and Steve Davis will be delighted ahead of two big league games coming up before the World Cup. With those signs of fight and desire, they can go into the break still in decent shape with a new manager coming in.

Hopefully, they can come back after Christmas and start making a march on the league.

Sometimes a draw on the road can stop the rot and get you moving forward.

The players will be in a lot better spirits going into the Brighton game at the weekend rather than on the back of another defeat.

It has been made harder by the red card for Diego Costa. He can have no complaints – I struggle to see his reasoning. I like he has that tenacity, and he adds that edge to Wolves, but he has let his team-mates down. They are going to miss him for three games now – he will not be available until Boxing Day.

His performances have been getting better, he has gotten sharper in and around the box.

They need that focal point up front, and with the injuries to other strikers, there is nobody else to play in that position.

It makes it so much harder. Although he has not really hurt Mee, as soon as you lean your head in like that you know you are in trouble, especially with VAR and the number of cameras there are now. It leaves Steve Davis with a problem now – I am not sure what they will do in his absence.

They played Daniel Podence as a false nine earlier in the season, but it did not work. They have so many wingers in and around the squad who are similar.