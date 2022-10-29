Steve Bull: Wolves can't afford more wasted points

Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Boubakary Soumare of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux on October 23, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Both teams were in trouble going into that game but only one looked like showing the fight to get out of it – and it wasn’t Wolves.

We had chances early on and for the first 20 minutes we looked bright. But as soon as the first goal went in, Wolves collapsed.

There were no leaders to get them going again, nobody to lead the fight.

You could see we were missing the likes of Conor Coady in that situation; everybody went into their shells.

Yes, we have some world class players but, when things are not going your way, you also need big characters who have the stomach for the fight, the ones who really want to dig you out of trouble.

You could see the confidence was lacking, particularly in the opposition’s last third. We seemed to be trying to score the perfect goal again – I was shouting ‘Just shoot!’ – my best advice when you’re not having the best of times in front of goal would be to put your foot through the ball and have a go.

The fans are obviously angry and rightly so. When you are being cut apart and on the wrong end of a four-nil loss to a rival at the bottom there’s going to be a reaction.

Scott Sellars obviously has got the rough end of it but he’s a bit of a scapegoat at the minute.

He has been an excellent technical director and brought some good kids to the club but someone was always going to get it in the neck. It happens at every club – look what happened to Steven Gerrard down the road at Villa.

I hope Wolves are able to bring in a new manager sooner rather than later though. It’s fine if you’re in sixth or seventh in the league and you have some breathing space to take your time.

Steve Davis is a good bloke and they’re working really hard but it’s not clicked all season and we need someone to take over soon to get us up the table.