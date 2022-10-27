Wolves could move for new head coach before 2023

Steve Davis. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Since Bruno Lage was sacked on October 2, Wolves are yet to appoint his successor as the club struggles at the bottom of the Premier League.

They approached Julen Lopetegui but were rebuffed as his father was unwell, before making a move for Michael Beale, who had a last minute change of heart and instead opted to stay at QPR.

Wolves have interviewed several candidates for role but announced last week that interim boss Steve Davis would remain in charge until 2023 to offer stability and continuity, with the players backing that decision.

At the time, executive chairman Jeff Shi said: “While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.”

The club had paused its active search for a new manager, however, following the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Leicester, the Express & Star understands that Wolves would be willing to go back on that announcement and appoint a new head coach, should the right candidate being available for the job.