Steve Davis ready to give Wolves pups a chance to shine

Since taking over, Davis and fellow caretaker James Collins have given Joe Hodge his first three substitute appearances, and also handed Hugo Bueno his debut off the bench at Molineux before starting him in two crunch clashes.

Both players have done well in their short stints with the first team – alongside winger Chem Campbell – and Davis hopes the new manager will continue to give them opportunities in the future when they are eventually appointed.

Davis said: "We're proud of the academy and want opportunities to be given to the players where possible and being in this position gives us that opportunity.

"We recognise talent and players that are ready, so we've given those players the opportunity.

"The players trust Chem now and they trust Joe within the training group. It's important for them to feel part of it.

"Joe has accelerated his development very quickly. Chem and Hugo took a bit longer, but they all have different pathways.

"Joe has shown guts, determination and courage to want to play and get on the ball. Beyond that, he didn't disappoint us.

"Did he surprise us? Maybe a little bit, but sometimes you don't know how they'll deal with it until you put them in. Going forward, he'll feel a bit more part of it here.

"He deserves that opportunity. He's shown us and the supporters that he's capable. He's an all-round player who can do a bit of everything well, and he has a great personality. He's a great kid and that goes a long way."

Bueno impressed in his full debut and got a superb assist for Adama Traore's goal against Crystal Palace, before shining while others flopped in the defeat to Leicester.

Davis added: "We know Hugo better than most, having worked with him when he came over from Spain.

"He was a number 10 or a winger when he came and then he was converted to a wing-back.

"Myself and James have worked at a club in Crewe where we had to do that all the time, so it's nothing new for us to give young players opportunities to further their career.

"It's all about trust and we trusted him enough to come on. We have to recognise which players we think can cope with the first team environment and training, because it's a totally different intensity and level.