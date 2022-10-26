Adama Traore races young Wolves fans in Sainsbury's car park - WATCH

Adama Traore races two Wolves fans in Sainsbury's car park

Traore, who is regarded as one of the fastest footballers in the world shocked the boys by agreeing to race to 'the blue car' at the end of the car park.

The Spanish international who has a FIFA 22 pace rating of 96 predictably won the contest, but in doing so, made two young supporters' dreams come true.

When my lad & his cousins challenge Adama to a race !! What a down to earth top man !🟧⬛️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Fi0QfHa0F9 — Darryl smith (@charliebeau1) October 26, 2022

Wolves fan Darryl Smith, who is the chairman of 'Wombourne Allstars' posted the clip on Twitter of his son and cousin racing the winger after training.

Despite losing the race, the youngsters can be heard screaming 'yes Adama, yes Adama' as they try to chase down the speedster.

It's been a poor start to the season for Wolves on the pitch, however Traore has been one of the few shining lights of an otherwise poor start to the campaign.