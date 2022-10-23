'I'm so furious!' Wolves fans angry following Leicester demolition - WATCH

Wolves fans

Despite a quick start from the hosts, a sensational Youri Tielemans strike after seven minutes began the onslaught and Wolves crumbled under the pressure.

Terrible defending saw Harvey Barnes add a second before half-time, while second-half strikes from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy added insult to injury.

The home fans turned on the Wolves hierarchy for the first time as they watched a team that has failed to win in five away games this season saunter to victory.