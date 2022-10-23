'I'm so furious!' Wolves fans angry following Leicester demolition - WATCH

Despite a quick start from the hosts, a sensational Youri Tielemans strike after seven minutes began the onslaught and Wolves crumbled under the pressure.
Terrible defending saw Harvey Barnes add a second before half-time, while second-half strikes from James Maddison and Jamie Vardy added insult to injury.
The home fans turned on the Wolves hierarchy for the first time as they watched a team that has failed to win in five away games this season saunter to victory.
The result leaves Wolves level on points with bottom club Nottingham Forest, who beat Liverpool on Saturday, with goal difference the only thing keeping Wolves in 19th.