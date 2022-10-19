Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 1 – Player ratings

Diego Costa (Getty)

Jose Sa - 6

The goalkeeper did not do a lot wrong and was largely let down by his defence for both goals.

Nelson Semedo - 4

After a brilliant first half, Semedo is again at fault for both goals. He got underneath the ball and missed his header for the first, while the second goal is unforgivable from the defender. He jogged back and watched Zaha get away from him before scoring.

Nathan Collins - 5

It was a pretty rusty display from Collins on his first game back from suspension. He was caught in possession a couple times and a miscommunication between him and Kilman saw Edouard get behind Collins in the build-up to the second goal.

Max Kilman - 5

Kilman made less mistakes in possession than his centre-back partner, but did not command authority. He was beaten in the air too often and everything seemed rushed.

Hugo Bueno - 7

One of Wolves' shining lights, Bueno did himself proud on his full Wolves debut. A wonderful assist matched his overall assured display.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves was superb in the first half but less effective in the second. He missed one key pass that could have put Adama through on goal.

Matheus Nunes - 4

Nunes made a quick start with a few nice touches but unfortunately that is where it ended. He was largely anonymous.

Boubacar Traore - 6

Traore is very raw and a little haphazard but in the first half he offered exactly what Wolves needed against Palace – energy and aggression. He was rightly taken off before he got himself sent off, after his early booking.

Adama Traore - 7

At the moment, Adama is Wolves' most influential attacking force and he must start every game. He is making things happen and he took his goal well.

Diego Costa - 5

The striker made a couple decent runs and put himself about, but it was a fairly tame display.

Daniel Podence - 6

Podence took up some nice positions and linked up well with those around him. He does need more goal threat, however.

Substitutes

Joao Moutinho (for Traore, 58), Joe Hodge (for Nunes, 58), Goncalo Guedes (for Adama, 58), Hwang Hee-chan (for Costa, 75).