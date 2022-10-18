Wolves manager search: Ex Lyon boss Peter Bosz latest to be interviewed

Lyon manager Peter Bosz (right) during the UEFA Europa League quarter final first leg match at London Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday April 7, 2022.

The 58-year-old was sacked by French club Lyon earlier this month after a poor start to the season.

He has managed at several top clubs including Ajax, who he took to the Europa League final in 2017, as well as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Bosz also had a long playing career as a midfielder, most notably with Feyenoord.

Now, the Dutchman is in the frame to potentially take over as Bruno Lage’s successor at Wolves. It is understood Bosz has had an interview for the role.

He is joined on the shortlist by QPR boss Michael Beale, who is highly thought of but is yet to be approached, and former boss Nuno Espírito Santo.

Conversations have been held with Nuno’s representatives, however it is understood he is not the leading candidate.

Wolves are considering a number of candidates before making their decision, which could come this week.