Steve Davis: Wolves hoping to have Raul Jimenez back before World Cup break

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The 31-year-old has not featured for Wolves since August 31 as a chronic groin injury is again keeping him sidelined.

Wolves have yet to give a timeline for his return, and while Davis has stuck by that decision, he has revealed that Wolves hope to have him back before the break for the World Cup in a month’s time.

“I think that’s the hope, but I’m not too sure,” Davis said.

“It’s very difficult when you put a date on an injury. If it’s early, it’s a great surprise, but if it goes beyond that then people start wondering about the treatment and things like that. Rather than let people question it, it’s important we make sure he’s right, that his mental health is good and he’s in a good place.

“He’ll recover a lot quicker if those sort of things are right.”

Jimenez has been in Mexico for around two weeks to continue his rehabilitation, alongside a member of Wolves’ medical team and the Mexico national team specialists.

When asked if he has been in touch with Jimenez, Davis added: “I haven’t but I know the medical team have and there’s somebody over there with him at the moment.

“He’s getting plenty of support.”

Meanwhile, Toti Gomes is facing a late fitness test to determine if he is available for Tuesday's trip to Crystal Palace.

The defender has played the last two games, during Nathan Collins’ suspension, but could now miss the next fixture.

“It’s fair to talk about Toti, I think he’s done well,” Davis said.

“He’s injured and is being assessed, so there’s a possibility he might make it, or he might not.

“But he’s been excellent. He can defend the outside spaces because he’s athletic and quick. He’s gone about his business really well.

“He got some great headers in towards the end of the Forest game, when we needed him. We need to be mindful that his performances were excellent.