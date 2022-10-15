Steve Bull: Nuno would be a great appointment for Wolves

Nuno (AMA)

I can’t believe there’s not a long line of people wanting to take this job on, because Wolves are a massive club with some world class players.

They only need a manager to lead them out of the bottom three and if Nuno does come back, I think he’ll be a great appointment.

He left on fairly good terms and will be coming back to a strong side. Nuno has been through thick and thin with Wolves, knows the club inside out and if anyone could name a better manager than him to get us out of the bottom three, I’d shake their hand.

Rob Edwards has been mentioned this week too and he certainly knows the club.

I do think he’s still in his apprenticeship phase, however, and Wolves need someone who is a bit more experienced at the moment

Wolves missed out on Julen Lopetegui due to his father’s ill health and you have to understand that. Football will always be here but your family won’t, I’d make the same decision too.

Maybe the job will be open to him again the future, you never know what might happen.

Looking at the Chelsea game, I thought we did well in the first 45 minutes and went toe-to-toe with them.

They had more chances but we kept them at bay and it was a lack of concentration for the first goal and after that our heads dropped.

We started fresh in the first 10 minutes of the second half but after they scored their second goal the wheels came off and we were poor.

The side is lacking leadership at the moment. There’s no big voice or big personality, we need someone to bring them together. When the heads are down you need someone to pick you up, there’s too many individuals and no team.