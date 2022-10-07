Julen Lopetegui now clear bookies favourite to land Wolves job

Julen Lopetegui

The former Sevilla manager who was recently sacked from his job in Spain - is set for talks with Wolves representatives.

News of the talks has led to the former Real Madrid boss becoming the heavy favourite with the bookmakers.

Skybet are now offering as little as 1/10 on the ex goalkeeper to become the new Molineux chief - with the second priced favourite way out a 16/1

That is Rúben Amorim, the current Sporting Lison boss who is followed by ex Spurs and Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas at 18/1 and Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers at 20/1.

Carlos Carvalhal, Sean Dyche and current Porto manager Sérgio Conceição are priced at 20/1 - with Mainz's Bo Svensson and Eusebio Di Francesco, who was last in a job at Italian side Hellas Verona at 22/1

And Celtic's Ange Postecoglou, who was linked with the job when Lage was first sacked, is now as much as 25/1.

At the other end of the betting odds - Skybet have listed current Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo as a 100/1 rank outsider for the club - and Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel at 50/1