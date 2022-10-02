West Ham 2 Wolves 0 – Player ratings

Daniel Podence. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 4

Sa was lucky after spilling a shot in the first half and throughout his distribution was poor.

Nelson Semedo - 5

A solid but uninspiring display. Semedo needed to do more going forward but did well enough in a hybrid position.

Jonny Castro Otto - 3

Jonny has been struggling for a number of weeks and now needs time out of the team. He lost possession countless times.

Ruben Neves - 6

Playing out of position, Neves did a sterling job in difficult circumstances. He stood tall when so many faltered.

Max Kilman - 6

Despite conceding two goals, Kilman put in a good display with several big blocks, which saved Wolves from further embarrassment.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5

Similar to Semedo, a fairly ordinary performance from Ait-Nouri. Nothing special but not awful.

Matheus Nunes - 5

Nunes got around the pitch well but was unable to influence the game further forward.

Joao Moutinho - 4

Similar to recent weeks, the game passed Moutinho by. Soucek often won the ball back and Moutinho could not handle the intensity.

Pedro Neto - 4

Neto made a couple good runs before he came off injured. Although he’s been poor this season, his loss to injury will be felt by the squad.

Daniel Podence - 6

Of all the forwards that started the game, Podence was the most influential. His decision making was poor at times, but he was keen to test the goalkeeper and looked to create opportunities.

Goncalo Guedes - 3

Supporters would be forgiven for forgetting Guedes was on the field for large parts of the game. He was incredibly quiet and hardly made a dent on the West Ham defence.

Substitutes

Adama Traore (for Neto, 24), 6, Diego Costa (for Guedes, 58), 6, Chem Campbell (for Semedo, 72), Boubacar Traore (for Nunes, 72).