'He'd lost the fans, the writing was on the wall!' Liam Keen and Nathan Judah reaction as Wolves sack Bruno Lage - WATCH

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah

The club have acted quickly after Saturday's poor 2-0 loss away at West Ham, which leaves Wolves in the relegation zone with just one win from the first eight Premier League games.

Lage has been under pressure with his side scoring just three goals in those eight games, with the mood among the fan base turning sour in recent weeks – particularly after the defeat to the Hammers.

The 46-year-old had a good start to life at Wolves last season as the club challenged for European football, before a terrible end to the season saw them slip to 10th.