WATCH: Best bits of Wolves' Chilean target Dario Osorio

By Jonny Drury

Wolves are monitoring Chilean international Dario Osorio ahead of a potential deal for the 18-year-old.

Dario Osorio
Dario Osorio

As reported by the Express & Star, Wolves have been keeping tabs on the youngster who is regarded as one of the hottest young prospects in South American football.

He spent five years in the youth set up of Universidad de Chile before graduating to the first team - where he has made 20 appearances.

And he has also been capped twice by the Chilean national team - with Wolves now keen on a potential deal.

Despite rumours, the Express & Star understands a deal is yet to be agreed - however, if Wolves do move for the teenager here is what the fans can expect:









